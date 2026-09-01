Cinéma Le Chardon Exposition d’affiches Cinéma Le Chardon Gannat

Informations pratiques

Gannat

Cinéma Le Chardon Exposition d’affiches

Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Dans le hall du cinéma, une sélection d’affiches emblématiques retrace l’histoire du cinéma et ses chefs-d’œuvre. Une galerie à parcourir librement avant ou après la séance.

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Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 34 33

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

In the theater lobby, a selection of iconic posters traces the history of cinema and its masterpieces. You’re free to explore the gallery before or after the screening.

L’événement Cinéma Le Chardon Exposition d’affiches Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule