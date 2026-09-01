Cinéma Le Chardon Exposition d’affiches Cinéma Le Chardon Gannat
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Cinéma Le Chardon · Gannat
Informations pratiques
Gannat
Cinéma Le Chardon Exposition d’affiches
Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Dans le hall du cinéma, une sélection d’affiches emblématiques retrace l’histoire du cinéma et ses chefs-d’œuvre. Une galerie à parcourir librement avant ou après la séance.
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Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 34 33
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
In the theater lobby, a selection of iconic posters traces the history of cinema and its masterpieces. You’re free to explore the gallery before or after the screening.
L’événement Cinéma Le Chardon Exposition d’affiches Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule
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