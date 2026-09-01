UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Gannat

Cinéma Le Chardon Exposition d’affiches Cinéma Le Chardon Gannat

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Cinéma Le Chardon · Gannat

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Lieu
Cinéma Le Chardon
Adresse
1 bis rue des frères Degand
Ville
03800 Gannat
Département
Allier
Tarif

Gannat

Cinéma Le Chardon Exposition d’affiches

Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Dans le hall du cinéma, une sélection d’affiches emblématiques retrace l’histoire du cinéma et ses chefs-d’œuvre. Une galerie à parcourir librement avant ou après la séance.
  .

Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 34 33 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

In the theater lobby, a selection of iconic posters traces the history of cinema and its masterpieces. You’re free to explore the gallery before or after the screening.

L’événement Cinéma Le Chardon Exposition d’affiches Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule

À voir aussi à Gannat (Allier)