Cinéma Le Chardon Projection Lee Miller Cinéma Le Chardon Gannat
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Cinéma Le Chardon · Gannat
Informations pratiques
Gannat
Cinéma Le Chardon Projection Lee Miller
Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 15:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
La vie de Lee Miller, photographe de guerre américaine dont les images ont témoigné des horreurs de la Seconde Guerre mondiale. Un film en résonance directe avec la thématique de la journée. (durée 1h56)
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Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 34 33 cinemalechardon@ville-gannat.fr
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English :
The life of Lee Miller, an American war photographer whose images documented the horrors of World War II. A film that directly resonates with the theme of the day. (Runtime: 1 hour 56 minutes)
L’événement Cinéma Le Chardon Projection Lee Miller Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule
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