Cinéma Le Chardon Projection Notre-Dame Brûle Cinéma Le Chardon Gannat
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Cinéma Le Chardon · Gannat
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Gannat
Cinéma Le Chardon Projection Notre-Dame Brûle
Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 15:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Le 15 avril 2019, la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris s’embrase. Jean-Jacques Annaud reconstitue cette nuit dramatique et rend hommage à ceux qui ont sauvé un chef-d’œuvre de l’humanité.(durée 1h50)
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Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 34 33 cinemalechardon@ville-gannat.fr
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English :
On April 15, 2019, Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris went up in flames. Jean-Jacques Annaud reconstructs that dramatic night and pays tribute to those who saved a masterpiece of humanity. (Runtime: 1 hour 50 minutes)
L’événement Cinéma Le Chardon Projection Notre-Dame Brûle Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule
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