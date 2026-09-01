Cinéma Le Chardon Projection Notre-Dame Brûle Cinéma Le Chardon Gannat

Informations pratiques

Gannat

Cinéma Le Chardon Projection Notre-Dame Brûle

Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 15:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Le 15 avril 2019, la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris s’embrase. Jean-Jacques Annaud reconstitue cette nuit dramatique et rend hommage à ceux qui ont sauvé un chef-d’œuvre de l’humanité.(durée 1h50)

.

Cinéma Le Chardon 1 bis rue des frères Degand Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 34 33 cinemalechardon@ville-gannat.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

On April 15, 2019, Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris went up in flames. Jean-Jacques Annaud reconstructs that dramatic night and pays tribute to those who saved a masterpiece of humanity. (Runtime: 1 hour 50 minutes)

L’événement Cinéma Le Chardon Projection Notre-Dame Brûle Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule