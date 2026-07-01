CINEMA -LES MINIONS ET DES MONSTRES SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste
mercredi 15 juillet 2026 · SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE · Saint-Laurent-de-Neste
Informations pratiques
Saint-Laurent-de-Neste
CINEMA -LES MINIONS ET DES MONSTRES
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE CENTRE CULTUREL DE LA MAISON DU SAVOIR Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-15 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-15
Date(s) :
2026-07-15
Pierre Coffin, Patrick Delage
Animation , Aventure, Famille 1h29
Les Minions débarquent à Hollywood pour devenir des stars… mais une catastrophe les conduit à libérer une horde de monstres ! Ils devront tout faire pour sauver la planète dans une aventure complètement déjantée.
Un film d’animation drôle, spectaculaire et idéal pour toute la famille
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SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE CENTRE CULTUREL DE LA MAISON DU SAVOIR Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
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English :
Pierre Coffin, Patrick Delage
Animation, Adventure, Family, 1h29
The Minions arrive in Hollywood to become stars… but a disaster leads them to unleash a horde of monsters! They’ll have to do everything they can to save the planet in a completely wild adventure.
A funny, spectacular animated film that’s perfect for the whole family
L’événement CINEMA -LES MINIONS ET DES MONSTRES Saint-Laurent-de-Neste a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
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