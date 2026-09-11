Informations pratiques

Vittel

Cinéma, rencontre, lecture avec Vincent Fernandel

223 rue de Metz Vittel Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-13 14:15:00

fin : 2026-09-13

Date(s) :

2026-09-13

Interprète et conteur, Vincent Fernandel, petit-fils du célèbre acteur, proposera au public un après-midi entre cinéma et littérature.

À 14h15 projection du film Le Boulanger de Valorgue , réalisé par Henri Verneuil en 1953. Dans ce film, Fernandel incarne un boulanger provençal confronté aux tensions et aux secrets de son village.

A la fin du film, Vincent Fernandel échangera avec le public sur la carrière de Fernandel et le cinéma méridional. Puis questions-réponses animées par Fédéric Lévy pendant 30 minutes.

De 17h à 18h lecture des plus belles Lettres de mon moulin d’Alphonse Daudet par Vincent Fernandel.

Tout public à partir de 10 ansTout public

10 .

223 rue de Metz Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 08 00 15

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English :

Vincent Fernandel, an actor and storyteller and the grandson of the famous actor, will treat the audience to an afternoon blending cinema and literature.

2:15 p.m.: Screening of the film “Le Boulanger de Valorgue,” directed by Henri Verneuil in 1953. In this film, Fernandel plays a Provençal baker grappling with the tensions and secrets of his village.

After the film, Vincent Fernandel will discuss Fernandel’s career and southern French cinema with the audience. This will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A session moderated by Frédéric Lévy.

From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: a reading of the most beautiful passages from Alphonse Daudet’s *Letters from My Windmill* by Vincent Fernandel.

For all ages 10 and up

L’événement Cinéma, rencontre, lecture avec Vincent Fernandel Vittel a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE