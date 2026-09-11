UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Vittel

Cinéma, rencontre, lecture avec Vincent Fernandel Vittel

dimanche 13 septembre 2026 · Vittel

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 13 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 13 septembre 2026
Heure de début
14:15:00
Adresse
223 rue de Metz
Ville
88800 Vittel
Département
Vosges
Tarif
10 Tarif de base plein tarif

Vittel

Cinéma, rencontre, lecture avec Vincent Fernandel

223 rue de Metz Vittel Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-13 14:15:00
fin : 2026-09-13

Date(s) :
2026-09-13

Interprète et conteur, Vincent Fernandel, petit-fils du célèbre acteur, proposera au public un après-midi entre cinéma et littérature.

À 14h15 projection du film Le Boulanger de Valorgue , réalisé par Henri Verneuil en 1953. Dans ce film, Fernandel incarne un boulanger provençal confronté aux tensions et aux secrets de son village.
A la fin du film, Vincent Fernandel échangera avec le public sur la carrière de Fernandel et le cinéma méridional. Puis questions-réponses animées par Fédéric Lévy pendant 30 minutes.
De 17h à 18h lecture des plus belles Lettres de mon moulin d’Alphonse Daudet par Vincent Fernandel.

Tout public à partir de 10 ansTout public
10  .

223 rue de Metz Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 08 00 15 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Vincent Fernandel, an actor and storyteller and the grandson of the famous actor, will treat the audience to an afternoon blending cinema and literature.

2:15 p.m.: Screening of the film “Le Boulanger de Valorgue,” directed by Henri Verneuil in 1953. In this film, Fernandel plays a Provençal baker grappling with the tensions and secrets of his village.
After the film, Vincent Fernandel will discuss Fernandel’s career and southern French cinema with the audience. This will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A session moderated by Frédéric Lévy.
From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: a reading of the most beautiful passages from Alphonse Daudet’s *Letters from My Windmill* by Vincent Fernandel.

For all ages 10 and up

L’événement Cinéma, rencontre, lecture avec Vincent Fernandel Vittel a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE

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