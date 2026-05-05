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CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez

CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez samedi 1 août 2026.

Lieu : MOULIN DES ARTS

Adresse : Le Village

Ville : 31440 Saint-Béat-Lez

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 1 août 2026

Fin : samedi 1 août 2026

Heure de début : 11:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Béat-Lez

CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE

MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 14:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-01

11h rencontre avec les artistes (Promenade Gallieni), suivie de la clôture du Festival (Moulin des Arts)
Venez rencontrer les artistes sculpteurs du Festival puis à la clôture du Festival au Moulin des Arts.   .

MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   info@marbre-et-arts.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

11am: Meet the artists (Promenade Gallieni), followed by the Festival closing ceremony (Moulin des Arts)

L’événement CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Béat-Lez (Haute-Garonne)