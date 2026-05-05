CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez
CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez samedi 1 août 2026.
Saint-Béat-Lez
CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE
MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 14:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-01
11h rencontre avec les artistes (Promenade Gallieni), suivie de la clôture du Festival (Moulin des Arts)
Venez rencontrer les artistes sculpteurs du Festival puis à la clôture du Festival au Moulin des Arts. .
MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie info@marbre-et-arts.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
11am: Meet the artists (Promenade Gallieni), followed by the Festival closing ceremony (Moulin des Arts)
L’événement CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Saint-Béat-Lez (Haute-Garonne)
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- ARTS CULTURE ENVIRONNEMENT MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 30 mai 2026
- FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026
- SYMPOSIUM DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE PROMENADE GALLIENI Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026
- EXPOSITION FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026