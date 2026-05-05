CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez

Saint-Béat-Lez

CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE

MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 11:00:00

fin : 2026-08-01 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

11h rencontre avec les artistes (Promenade Gallieni), suivie de la clôture du Festival (Moulin des Arts)

Venez rencontrer les artistes sculpteurs du Festival puis à la clôture du Festival au Moulin des Arts. .

MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie info@marbre-et-arts.fr

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English :

11am: Meet the artists (Promenade Gallieni), followed by the Festival closing ceremony (Moulin des Arts)

L’événement CLOTURE DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE