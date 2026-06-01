Saint-Béat-Lez

STAGE DE CHANT FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE

MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-09 17:00:00

fin : 2026-08-15 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-09

Stage de technique vocale et interprétation avec Sylvia Cazeneuve et François Riu Barotte (accompagnement piano).

Ce stage s’adresse aux chanteurs qui désirent approfondir leur technique vocale et faire un véritable travail d’interprétation. Le stage de chant est limité à un maximum de 8 personnes.

Sur inscription préalable. .

MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie rencontreslyriquesluchon@gmail.fr

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English :

Vocal technique and interpretation workshop with Sylvia Cazeneuve and François Riu Barotte (piano accompaniment).

This workshop is designed for singers who wish to deepen their vocal technique and work on their interpretation. The course is limited to a maximum of 8 participants.

L’événement STAGE DE CHANT FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE