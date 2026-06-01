STAGE DE CHANT FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE Saint-Béat-Lez
STAGE DE CHANT FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE Saint-Béat-Lez dimanche 9 août 2026.
Saint-Béat-Lez
STAGE DE CHANT FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE
MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-09 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-09
Stage de technique vocale et interprétation avec Sylvia Cazeneuve et François Riu Barotte (accompagnement piano).
Ce stage s’adresse aux chanteurs qui désirent approfondir leur technique vocale et faire un véritable travail d’interprétation. Le stage de chant est limité à un maximum de 8 personnes.
Sur inscription préalable. .
MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie rencontreslyriquesluchon@gmail.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Vocal technique and interpretation workshop with Sylvia Cazeneuve and François Riu Barotte (piano accompaniment).
This workshop is designed for singers who wish to deepen their vocal technique and work on their interpretation. The course is limited to a maximum of 8 participants.
L’événement STAGE DE CHANT FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Saint-Béat-Lez (Haute-Garonne)
- BRANDON BOULODROME Saint-Béat-Lez 19 juin 2026
- FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026
- SYMPOSIUM DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE PROMENADE GALLIENI Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026
- EXPOSITION FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026
- EXPOSITION FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026