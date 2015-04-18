Club Photobook, Médiathèque José Cabanis, Toulouse

Club Photobook Samedi 18 avril, 15h00 Médiathèque José Cabanis Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-18T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-18T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-18T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-18T17:00:00+02:00

samedi 18 avril à 15h

Organisation : Belén JIMÉNEZ, en collaboration avec la Médiathèque Cabanis.

Rencontre gratuite. Places limitées. Réservation obligatoire.

Médiathèque José Cabanis Pôle Art – 3ème étage

Médiathèque José Cabanis 1 All Jacques Chaban-Delmas, 31500 Toulouse Toulouse 31506 Lapujade / Bonnefoy / Périole / Marengo / La Colonne Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfE72cDyL_By2vEpQ1kgQCwi0togCirJi4GEmSIAuVW3SX32w/viewform »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Adresse de lu2019u00e9vu00e9nement : Mu00e9diathu00e8que Josu00e9 Cabanis. 1 Allu00e9e Jacques Chaban-Delmas 31500 Toulouse. Date : Samedi 18 avril u00e0 15 h. Organisation : Belu00e9n JIMu00c9NEZ, en collaboration avec la Mu00e9diathu00e8que Cabanis. Rencontre gratuite. Places limitu00e9es. Ru00e9servation obligatoire. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Formulaire d’inscription Rencontre Photographie & Livres Photo », « thumbnail_url »: « https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/qAm78futW3mTHsSIwrlSOm2p3HmJzPZAbpYehfosuXRsBbHxWmp3A7xZnQV7c_DdhhAfahvVOMeNDhQ=w1200-h630-p », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfE72cDyL_By2vEpQ1kgQCwi0togCirJi4GEmSIAuVW3SX32w/viewform?embedded=true », « thumbnail_height »: 200, « thumbnail_width »: 200, « options »: {« _height »: {« label »: « Adjust height », « placeholder »: « ex.: 600, in px », « value »: 3150}}, « messages »: [« If there’s an extra vertical space, it is used up on next step (after « Next » is clicked in the form). »], « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Google Docs », « height »: 3150}, « link »: « https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfE72cDyL_By2vEpQ1kgQCwi0togCirJi4GEmSIAuVW3SX32w/viewform »}]

Photographie & Livres Photo