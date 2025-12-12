Cocorico Electro 2026 La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Cocorico Electro 2026

Le Cocorico Electro revient les 10, 11 et 12 juillet 2026 au Château de La Ferté-Saint-Aubin !

Le festival Cocorico Electro revient les 10, 11 et 12 juillet 2026 au Château de La Ferté-Saint-Aubin et prépare une édition qui va secouer ton été !

Des artistes électro qui envoient, un cadre exceptionnel dans un château, et une ambiance dont seuls les Cocoricos ont le secret. Chaque année, une expérience unique… et 2026 s’annonce encore plus folle.

La billetterie est disponible ! Soit rapide si tu souhaites vivre ce moment électro au cœur du château !

4 Rue Général Leclerc La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 49 52 01 75 orga@cocorico-electro.fr

English :

Cocorico Electro returns to the Château de La Ferté-Saint-Aubin on July 10, 11 and 12, 2026!

