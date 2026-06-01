La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Run and Bike

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-28 09:00:00

fin : 2026-06-28

Date(s) :

2026-06-28

Run and Bike et Chasse aux énigmes

L’ AIPES Sablons La Ferté Saint Aubin organise pour la 4ieme année des courses en duo (run and bike) et une chasse aux énigmes. Tous les duos sont possibles enfants, adultes, les deux !

Run & Bike

Dimanche 28 juin

⏰ à partir de 9h15

Stade Henri Fauquet

L’ AIPES Sablons La Ferté Saint Aubin organise pour la 4ieme année des courses en duo (run and bike) et une chasse aux énigmes. Tous les duos sont possibles enfants, adultes, les deux !

▪ 9h15 départ 12 km

▪ 11h départ 2,5 km

▪ 11h30 départ 5 km

▪ Inscription sur place via protiming ou sur place (sous réserve des disponibilités ) https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/8288 .

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire asso.aipes@gmail.com

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English :

Run and Bike and Riddle Hunt

L? AIPES Sablons La Ferté Saint Aubin organizes for the 4th year duet races (run and bike) and a riddle hunt. All duos are possible: children, adults, both!

L’événement Run and Bike La Ferté-Saint-Aubin a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par OT LA FERTE-SAINT-AUBIN