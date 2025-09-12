COLORA Rivesaltes
COLORA Rivesaltes dimanche 19 avril 2026.
COLORA
7 Rue de la République Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Début : 2026-04-19 16:00:00
2026-04-19
Un spectacle de magie d’Alberto et Cristina Merletti
7 Rue de la République Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 04 04 palaisdesfetes@rivesaltes.fr
English :
A magic show by Alberto and Cristina Merletti
German :
Eine Zaubershow von Alberto und Cristina Merletti
Italiano :
Uno spettacolo di magia di Alberto e Cristina Merletti
Espanol :
Espectáculo de magia de Alberto y Cristina Merletti
