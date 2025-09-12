COLORA Rivesaltes

COLORA Rivesaltes dimanche 19 avril 2026.

7 Rue de la République Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-19 16:00:00
fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :
2026-04-19

Un spectacle de magie d’Alberto et Cristina Merletti
7 Rue de la République Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 04 04  palaisdesfetes@rivesaltes.fr

English :

A magic show by Alberto and Cristina Merletti

German :

Eine Zaubershow von Alberto und Cristina Merletti

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo di magia di Alberto e Cristina Merletti

Espanol :

Espectáculo de magia de Alberto y Cristina Merletti

L’événement COLORA Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par BIT DE RIVESALTES