Bellerive-sur-Allier

Concert Apéro The Black Charts

Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-18 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-18 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

The Black Charts est un groupe de soul et rhythm’n’blues.

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Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 58 87 00

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English :

The Black Charts are a soul and rhythm’n’blues band.

L’événement Concert Apéro The Black Charts Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Vichy Destinations