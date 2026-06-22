Festival Vichy & Co Le coaching ball Théâtre du Geyeer Bellerive-sur-Allier

Bellerive-sur-Allier

Festival Vichy & Co Le coaching ball

Théâtre du Geyeer 43 rue Jean Baptiste Burlot Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 14 EUR

dégressif selon le nombre de pièces choisis

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-04 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Le Petit Théâtre qui fait du bien L’anniversaire de trop de Claire Teullie.

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Théâtre du Geyeer 43 rue Jean Baptiste Burlot Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 31 59 44 45 msroussi21@orange.fr

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English :

The Little Theater That Warms the Heart: %AB One Birthday Too Many %BB by Claire Teullie.

L’événement Festival Vichy & Co Le coaching ball Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par Vichy Destinations