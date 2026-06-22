Festival Vichy & Co Le coaching ball Théâtre du Geyeer Bellerive-sur-Allier
Festival Vichy & Co Le coaching ball Théâtre du Geyeer Bellerive-sur-Allier samedi 4 juillet 2026.
Bellerive-sur-Allier
Festival Vichy & Co Le coaching ball
Théâtre du Geyeer 43 rue Jean Baptiste Burlot Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 14 EUR
dégressif selon le nombre de pièces choisis
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-04 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Le Petit Théâtre qui fait du bien L’anniversaire de trop de Claire Teullie.
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Théâtre du Geyeer 43 rue Jean Baptiste Burlot Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 31 59 44 45 msroussi21@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Little Theater That Warms the Heart: %AB One Birthday Too Many %BB by Claire Teullie.
L’événement Festival Vichy & Co Le coaching ball Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par Vichy Destinations
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