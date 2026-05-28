Concert Big Band Duo LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE La Rochelle
Concert Big Band Duo LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE La Rochelle vendredi 19 juin 2026.
La Rochelle
Concert Big Band Duo
LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE 28 RUE DUPATY La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-19 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-19
Julien et Alexandra forment un duo aussi complice qu’inattendu. Multiinstrumentistes passionnés, ils transforment chaque concert en performance vivante où les rôles s’échangent, les instruments circulent et l’énergie ne retombe jamais.
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LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE 28 RUE DUPATY La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 10 87 02 66 arnaud.canoville@gmail.com
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English :
Julien and Alexandra form a duo that is as complicit as it is unexpected. Passionate multi-instrumentalists, they transform each concert into a lively performance where roles are exchanged, instruments circulate and the energy never lets up.
L’événement Concert Big Band Duo La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par Nous La Rochelle
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