Concert Canta Vivace Prayssac
Concert Canta Vivace Prayssac dimanche 5 juillet 2026.
Prayssac
Concert Canta Vivace
18-32 Rue Saint-Barthélémy Prayssac Lot
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Général
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-05 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-05
Date(s) :
2026-07-05
Le chœur de chambre et orchestre Canta Vivace, sous la direction de Vicky O'Neill, vous propose un concert en l'Eglise Saint-Barthélemy à Prayssac.
Le chœur de chambre et orchestre Canta Vivace, sous la direction de Vicky O'Neill, vous propose un concert en l'Eglise Saint-Barthélemy à Prayssac.
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18-32 Rue Saint-Barthélémy Prayssac 46000 Lot Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Canta Vivace chamber choir and orchestra, conducted by Vicky O’Neill, presents a concert at Saint-Barthélemy Church in Prayssac.
L’événement Concert Canta Vivace Prayssac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot
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