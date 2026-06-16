Prayssac

Concert Canta Vivace

18-32 Rue Saint-Barthélémy Prayssac Lot

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-05 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-05

Date(s) :

2026-07-05

Le chœur de chambre et orchestre Canta Vivace, sous la direction de Vicky O'Neill, vous propose un concert en l'Eglise Saint-Barthélemy à Prayssac.

Le chœur de chambre et orchestre Canta Vivace, sous la direction de Vicky O'Neill, vous propose un concert en l'Eglise Saint-Barthélemy à Prayssac.

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18-32 Rue Saint-Barthélémy Prayssac 46000 Lot Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Canta Vivace chamber choir and orchestra, conducted by Vicky O’Neill, presents a concert at Saint-Barthélemy Church in Prayssac.

L’événement Concert Canta Vivace Prayssac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot