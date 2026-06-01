Concert CETTO CHAMBER SINGERS Place Anatole France Rethel

Rethel

Concert CETTO CHAMBER SINGERS

Place Anatole France Eglise Saint-Nicolas Rethel Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-23

fin : 2026-06-23

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

Les CETTO CHAMBER SINGERS lanceront leur tournée en France avec un premier concert dans la charmante région près de Rethel. Le chœur offrira à la communauté un concert gratuit et ouvert à tous, pensé pour unir les personnes à travers la musique.Un événement incontournable, riche en émotions, laissant le souvenir d’un moment unique dans le cadre magnifique de l’Église Saint-Nicolas.Réservez dès maintenant votre billet gratuit !Le chœur sera chaleureusement accueilli par l’Atout Chœur, dirigé par François Pezard, qui interprétera également une sélection d’œuvres dans un véritable échange musical et culturel.Le programme comprendra des œuvres de A. Copland, F. Biebl, P. Simon et d’autres compositeurs.Les Cetto Chamber Singers ont été fondés en 2019 par Lorri Cetto et Evelyne Battle à Suffield, dans le Connecticut, avec pour objectif de créer une communauté accueillante de femmes passionnées de chant. Basé à la Second Baptist Church, le groupe se produit dans divers lieux, notamment des églises, des synagogues, des maisons de retraite et des établissements d’accueil pour personnes âgées, et accueille chaleureusement toutes les chanteuses.

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Place Anatole France Eglise Saint-Nicolas Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est performancesbooking@gmail.com

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English :

The CETTO CHAMBER SINGERS will kick off their tour of France with an opening concert in the charming region near Rethel. The choir will offer the community a free concert open to all, designed to bring people together through music.An unmissable event, rich in emotion, leaving you with memories of a unique moment in the magnificent setting of Saint-Nicolas Church. Reserve your free ticket now!The choir will be warmly welcomed by Atout Chœur, conducted by François Pezard, who will also perform a selection of works in a true musical and cultural exchange.The program will include works by A. Copland, F. Biebl, P. Simon, and other composers.The Cetto Chamber Singers were founded in 2019 by Lorri Cetto and Evelyne Battle in Suffield, Connecticut, with the goal of creating a welcoming community of women passionate about singing. Based at Second Baptist Church, the group performs at various venues, including churches, synagogues, retirement homes, and senior care facilities, and warmly welcomes all female singers.

L’événement Concert CETTO CHAMBER SINGERS Rethel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par Ardennes Tourisme