Rieux-Volvestre

CONCERT CLASSIQUE

9 Rue de l’Évêché Rieux-Volvestre Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Venez vivre une expérience unique lors d’un concert classique dans le cadre majestueux de la cathédrale Sainte‑Marie de Rieux‑Volvestre, un moment suspendu entre musique et patrimoine.

Concert proposé par l’Orchestre La Clé des champs. .

9 Rue de l’Évêché Rieux-Volvestre 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

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English :

Come and enjoy a unique classical concert in the majestic setting of Rieux-Volvestre?s Sainte-Marie Cathedral, a moment suspended between music and heritage.

L’événement CONCERT CLASSIQUE Rieux-Volvestre a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE