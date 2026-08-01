AGENDA · Landerneau
Concert dansant Place St Thomas Landerneau
samedi 15 août 2026 · Place St Thomas · Landerneau
Informations pratiques
Landerneau
Concert dansant
Place St Thomas Place Saint-Thomas Landerneau Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 18:30:00
fin : 2026-08-15 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Soirée musicale et danses bretonnes avec le duo Brindilles .
Place St Thomas Place Saint-Thomas Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 16 04 73 38
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Concert dansant Landerneau a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par OT Presqu’île de Crozon Aulne Maritime
À voir aussi à Landerneau (Finistère)
- La Place s’Anime Atelier cirque Landerneau 18 août 2026
- La Place s’Anime Spectacle Justine Titfleur Landerneau 19 août 2026
- Rencontre avec l’artiste Jean-Yves Brelivet Place Saint-Thomas Landerneau 22 août 2026
- Stage Fabrication de pain au levain Le Pain de Matthieu Landerneau 22 août 2026
- Challenge Handball Christophe Caraty La Cimenterie Landerneau 22 août 2026