UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Landerneau

Concert dansant Place St Thomas Landerneau

samedi 15 août 2026 · Place St Thomas · Landerneau

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 15 août 2026
Fin
samedi 15 août 2026
Heure de début
18:30:00
Lieu
Place St Thomas
Adresse
Place Saint-Thomas
Ville
29800 Landerneau
Département
Finistère
Tarif

Landerneau

Concert dansant

Place St Thomas Place Saint-Thomas Landerneau Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 18:30:00
fin : 2026-08-15 20:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-15

Soirée musicale et danses bretonnes avec le duo Brindilles   .

Place St Thomas Place Saint-Thomas Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 16 04 73 38 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Concert dansant Landerneau a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par OT Presqu’île de Crozon Aulne Maritime

À voir aussi à Landerneau (Finistère)