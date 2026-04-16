Concert Danyl + 1ère Partie La Sirène La Rochelle
Concert Danyl + 1ère Partie La Sirène La Rochelle dimanche 8 novembre 2026.
La Rochelle
Concert Danyl + 1ère Partie
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-08 18:00:00
fin : 2026-11-08
Date(s) :
2026-11-08
Autodidacte, Danyl a commencé très tôt les productions pour lui comme pour les autres. Auteur, compositeur et beatmaker, il fait partie des premiers artistes à créer des morceaux en live sur la plateforme Twitch.
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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr
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English :
A self-taught artist, Danyl began producing music for himself and others at an early age. Author, composer and beatmaker, he was one of the first artists to create live tracks on the Twitch platform.
L’événement Concert Danyl + 1ère Partie La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par Nous La Rochelle
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