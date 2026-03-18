CONCERT DE L’ORGANISTE LAURENT JOCHUM

Temple protestant Sète Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22

fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

L’organiste concertiste Laurent Jochum, titulaire des grandes orgues de l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Belleville à Paris, propose un récital mêlant grandes œuvres du répertoire et pièces contemporaines. Au programme notamment Johann Sebastian Bach, César Franck ou encore Giuseppe Verdi.

L’organiste concertiste Laurent Jochum, titulaire des grandes orgues de l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Belleville à Paris, propose un récital mêlant grandes œuvres du répertoire et pièces contemporaines.Au programme *J.S. Bach (1685-1750) Passacaille et thème fugué en do m BWV 582*A. Marcello (1673-1747) Adagio en ré m extrait du concerto en ré m transcrit pas J.S. Bach BWV 974*C. Franck (1822-1890) Pièce héroïque*D. Bédard (1950) Variations sur Christus Vincit*M.L. Takle (1942) Yes*T. Dubois (1837-1924) Marcietta*G. Verdi (1813-1901) Marche d’Aïda .

Temple protestant Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 70 29 55 35 djcharlemagne34@gmail.com

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English :

Organist Laurent Jochum, titular organist at Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Belleville church in Paris, offers a recital combining the great works of the repertoire and contemporary pieces. The program includes works by Johann Sebastian Bach, César Franck and Giuseppe Verdi.

L’événement CONCERT DE L’ORGANISTE LAURENT JOCHUM Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-03-14 par OLD Hérault OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU SETE