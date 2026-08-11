CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS LES PLUS PAGES DU VIOLONCELLE Canet-en-Roussillon
dimanche 4 avril 2027 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS LES PLUS PAGES DU VIOLONCELLE
Plage Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-04-04 17:00:00
fin : 2027-04-04 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2027-04-04
Pour ce concert du printemps, le violoncelliste François Ragot, invite le prestigieux chef espagnol Alejandro MUÑOZ à diriger l’Orchestre Symphonique de Canet Roussillon Méditerranée dans un programme romantique autour des œuvres écrites pour l’instrument le plus expressif de la famille des cordes frottées.
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Plage Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60
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English :
For this spring concert, cellist François Ragot has invited the renowned Spanish conductor Alejandro MU%D1OZ %E0 to conduct the Canet-Roussillon Méditerranée Symphony Orchestra in a Romantic program featuring works composed for the most expressive instrument in the string family.
L’événement CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS LES PLUS PAGES DU VIOLONCELLE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET
À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)
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- EXPOSITION DU 17/09 AU 08/11 2026: ISABEL MENCION, MATHIEU RENAULT & MARIO DUPONT Canet-en-Roussillon 17 septembre 2026
- JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE Canet-en-Roussillon 18 septembre 2026
- Circuit : promenade poétique et ornithologique, Château de l’Esparrou, Canet-en-Roussillon 19 septembre 2026
- Visite guidée au port, Port de Canet-en-Roussillon, Canet-en-Roussillon 19 septembre 2026