Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS LES PLUS PAGES DU VIOLONCELLE

Plage Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-04-04 17:00:00

fin : 2027-04-04 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2027-04-04

Pour ce concert du printemps, le violoncelliste François Ragot, invite le prestigieux chef espagnol Alejandro MUÑOZ à diriger l’Orchestre Symphonique de Canet Roussillon Méditerranée dans un programme romantique autour des œuvres écrites pour l’instrument le plus expressif de la famille des cordes frottées.

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Plage Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

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English :

For this spring concert, cellist François Ragot has invited the renowned Spanish conductor Alejandro MU%D1OZ %E0 to conduct the Canet-Roussillon Méditerranée Symphony Orchestra in a Romantic program featuring works composed for the most expressive instrument in the string family.

L’événement CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS LES PLUS PAGES DU VIOLONCELLE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET