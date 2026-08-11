UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS LES PLUS PAGES DU VIOLONCELLE Canet-en-Roussillon

dimanche 4 avril 2027 · Canet-en-Roussillon

CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS LES PLUS PAGES DU VIOLONCELLE Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 4 avril 2027
Fin
dimanche 4 avril 2027
Heure de début
17:00:00
Adresse
Plage
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
20 20 20 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS LES PLUS PAGES DU VIOLONCELLE

Plage Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-04-04 17:00:00
fin : 2027-04-04 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2027-04-04

Pour ce concert du printemps, le violoncelliste François Ragot, invite le prestigieux chef espagnol Alejandro MUÑOZ à diriger l’Orchestre Symphonique de Canet Roussillon Méditerranée dans un programme romantique autour des œuvres écrites pour l’instrument le plus expressif de la famille des cordes frottées.
  .

Plage Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For this spring concert, cellist François Ragot has invited the renowned Spanish conductor Alejandro MU%D1OZ %E0 to conduct the Canet-Roussillon Méditerranée Symphony Orchestra in a Romantic program featuring works composed for the most expressive instrument in the string family.

L’événement CONCERT DE PRINTEMPS LES PLUS PAGES DU VIOLONCELLE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)