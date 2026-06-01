Passa

CONCERT DECOUV’ART

1905 Hammeau du Monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-26 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-26

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

L’Association Decouv’art, au but d’ouvrir la culture à tous les milieux et à tous les âges.

Venez nombreux les découvrir, samedi 26 juin à 19h.

Participation libre au profit de l’association. …

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1905 Hammeau du Monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 70 40 07 89

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English :

The Decouv’art Association aims to open up culture to all backgrounds and all ages.

Come and discover them, Saturday June 26 at 7pm.

Free participation to benefit the association. …

L’événement CONCERT DECOUV’ART Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR