CONCERT DECOUV’ART Passa
CONCERT DECOUV’ART Passa vendredi 26 juin 2026.
Passa
CONCERT DECOUV’ART
1905 Hammeau du Monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-26
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
L’Association Decouv’art, au but d’ouvrir la culture à tous les milieux et à tous les âges.
Venez nombreux les découvrir, samedi 26 juin à 19h.
Participation libre au profit de l’association. …
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1905 Hammeau du Monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 70 40 07 89
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Decouv’art Association aims to open up culture to all backgrounds and all ages.
Come and discover them, Saturday June 26 at 7pm.
Free participation to benefit the association. …
L’événement CONCERT DECOUV’ART Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
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