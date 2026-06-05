Passa

MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT

1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-22

fin : 2026-06-30

Date(s) :

2026-06-22

La prochaine exposition aura lieu dans ce cadre magnifique chargé d’Histoire

Le Monastir del Camp à Passa du 22 30 juin au plaisir de vous y retrouver.

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1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 70 40 07 89

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The next exhibition will take place in this magnificent setting steeped in history:

Le Monastir del Camp in Passa from June 22-30. We look forward to seeing you there.

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L’événement MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR