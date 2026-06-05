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MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT Passa

MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT Passa

MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT Passa lundi 22 juin 2026.

Adresse : 1905 hammeau du Monastir

Ville : 66300 Passa

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : lundi 22 juin 2026

Fin : mardi 30 juin 2026

Tarif : 3 3 3 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Passa

MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT

1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-22
fin : 2026-06-30

Date(s) :
2026-06-22

La prochaine exposition aura lieu dans ce cadre magnifique chargé d’Histoire
Le Monastir del Camp à Passa du 22 30 juin au plaisir de vous y retrouver.

  .

1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 70 40 07 89 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The next exhibition will take place in this magnificent setting steeped in history:
Le Monastir del Camp in Passa from June 22-30. We look forward to seeing you there.

L’événement MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR

À voir aussi à Passa (Pyrénées-Orientales)