MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT Passa
MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT Passa lundi 22 juin 2026.
Passa
MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT
1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-22
fin : 2026-06-30
Date(s) :
2026-06-22
La prochaine exposition aura lieu dans ce cadre magnifique chargé d’Histoire
Le Monastir del Camp à Passa du 22 30 juin au plaisir de vous y retrouver.
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1905 hammeau du Monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 70 40 07 89
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The next exhibition will take place in this magnificent setting steeped in history:
Le Monastir del Camp in Passa from June 22-30. We look forward to seeing you there.
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L’événement MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
À voir aussi à Passa (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- SOIRÉE ANDALOUSE Passa 5 juin 2026
- MONASTIR DEL CAMP Passa 13 juin 2026
- CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE Passa 13 juin 2026
- CONCERT CHORALE CHOEUR DELS MONTS Thuir 20 juin 2026
- FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À PASSA Passa 20 juin 2026