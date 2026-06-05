CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE Passa
CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE Passa samedi 13 juin 2026.
Passa
CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE
1905 hammeau du monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Tarif de base plein tarif
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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
L’école de musique de Thuir vous présente concert Orchestre de Chambre!
C’est le SAMEDI 13 juin 2026 à 17h au Monastir del Camp à Passa.
Venez nombreux !
Entrée libre participation solidaire souhaitée. …
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1905 hammeau du monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 67 05 31 71
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English :
Thuir Music School presents Chamber Orchestra concert!
It’s SATURDAY June 13, 2026 at 5pm at the Monastir del Camp in Passa.
Don’t miss it!
Free admission, with a contribution from the community. …
L’événement CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
À voir aussi à Passa (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- SOIRÉE ANDALOUSE Passa 5 juin 2026
- MONASTIR DEL CAMP Passa 13 juin 2026
- CONCERT CHORALE CHOEUR DELS MONTS Thuir 20 juin 2026
- FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À PASSA Passa 20 juin 2026
- MONASTIR DEL CAMP EXPOSITION DAN LUGALS ET MICHEL SÉMAT Passa 22 juin 2026