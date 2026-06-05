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CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE Passa

CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE Passa

CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE Passa samedi 13 juin 2026.

Adresse : 1905 hammeau du monastir

Ville : 66300 Passa

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif : Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Passa

CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE

1905 hammeau du monastir Passa Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

L’école de musique de Thuir vous présente concert Orchestre de Chambre!

C’est le SAMEDI 13 juin 2026 à 17h au Monastir del Camp à Passa.

Venez nombreux !
Entrée libre participation solidaire souhaitée. …
  .

1905 hammeau du monastir Passa 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 67 05 31 71 

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English :

Thuir Music School presents Chamber Orchestra concert!

It’s SATURDAY June 13, 2026 at 5pm at the Monastir del Camp in Passa.

Don’t miss it!
Free admission, with a contribution from the community. …

L’événement CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE Passa a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR

À voir aussi à Passa (Pyrénées-Orientales)