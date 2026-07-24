CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON HARPISTE Elne
mardi 11 août 2026 · Elne
Informations pratiques
Elne
CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON HARPISTE
Elne Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-11 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-11 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-11
Évelina Simon vous invite à un concert intimiste mêlant chant et harpe dans le cadre exceptionnel du cloître d’Elne. Entre compositions et reprises revisitées, laissez-vous porter par un univers poétique et émouvant. Tarif 10 € Gratuit pour les moins de 10 ans. Réservation https://boutique.tourisme-pyrenees-mediterranee.com/evenements/concert-elne/concert-evelina-simon-au-cloitre-delne
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Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
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English :
%C9velina Simon invites you to an intimate concert blending vocals and harp in the exceptional setting of the Elne cloister. With a mix of original compositions and reimagined covers, let yourself be swept away by a poetic and moving world. Price: 10 ? ? Free for children under 10. Reservations: https://boutique.tourisme-pyrenees-mediterranee.com/evenements/concert-elne/concert-evelina-simon-au-cloitre-delne
L’événement CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON HARPISTE Elne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
À voir aussi à Elne (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- EXPOSITION MICHÈLE REBY AU CLOÎTRE D’ELNE Elne 1 août 2026
- MÉDIÉVALE QUAND L’HISTOIRE S’ÉCLAIRE Elne 4 août 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE AU CREPUSCULE ELNE HISTORIQUE Elne 4 août 2026
- LES MARDIS D’ELNE CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON Elne 11 août 2026
- LES MARDIS D’ELNE SPECTACLE ET SOIRÉE ANDALOUSE Elne 18 août 2026