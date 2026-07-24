Informations pratiques

Elne

CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON HARPISTE

Elne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-11 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-11 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-11

Évelina Simon vous invite à un concert intimiste mêlant chant et harpe dans le cadre exceptionnel du cloître d’Elne. Entre compositions et reprises revisitées, laissez-vous porter par un univers poétique et émouvant. Tarif 10 € Gratuit pour les moins de 10 ans. Réservation https://boutique.tourisme-pyrenees-mediterranee.com/evenements/concert-elne/concert-evelina-simon-au-cloitre-delne

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Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

%C9velina Simon invites you to an intimate concert blending vocals and harp in the exceptional setting of the Elne cloister. With a mix of original compositions and reimagined covers, let yourself be swept away by a poetic and moving world. Price: 10 ? ? Free for children under 10. Reservations: https://boutique.tourisme-pyrenees-mediterranee.com/evenements/concert-elne/concert-evelina-simon-au-cloitre-delne

L’événement CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON HARPISTE Elne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE