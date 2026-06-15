LES MARDIS D’ELNE CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON Elne
LES MARDIS D’ELNE CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON Elne mardi 11 août 2026.
Elne
LES MARDIS D’ELNE CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON
Elne Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-11 21:30:00
fin : 2026-08-11
Date(s) :
2026-08-11
Concert d’EVELINA SIMON Harpiste
Evelina Simon découvre la Harpe par son lien avec la musique celtique. Une fusion se crée avec l’instrument, elle compose dès sa 1ère année d’apprentissage. Entrée payante 10€
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Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 22 70 90
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English :
Concert by EVELINA SIMON Harpist
Evelina Simon discovered the harp through her connection to Celtic music. She formed a deep bond with the instrument and began composing as early as her first year of study. Admission: 10?
L’événement LES MARDIS D’ELNE CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON Elne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par CDT66
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