Elne

LES MARDIS D’ELNE CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON

Elne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-11 21:30:00

fin : 2026-08-11

Date(s) :

2026-08-11

Concert d’EVELINA SIMON Harpiste

Evelina Simon découvre la Harpe par son lien avec la musique celtique. Une fusion se crée avec l’instrument, elle compose dès sa 1ère année d’apprentissage. Entrée payante 10€

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Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 22 70 90

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English :

Concert by EVELINA SIMON Harpist

Evelina Simon discovered the harp through her connection to Celtic music. She formed a deep bond with the instrument and began composing as early as her first year of study. Admission: 10?

L’événement LES MARDIS D’ELNE CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON Elne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par CDT66