Concert d’orgue Vivaldi, Haendel, Torelli un voyage en Italie Saint-Quirin

Saint-Quirin

Concert d’orgue Vivaldi, Haendel, Torelli un voyage en Italie

Eglise priorale Saint-Quirin Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-28 17:00:00

fin : 2026-06-28 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-28

Pour clore le festival, Vincent Bernhardt propose d’entendre l’orgue Silbermann sous sa forme concertante. De Torelli à Vivaldi, le prêtre roux, en passant par Haendel, le saxon établi successivement en Italie et en Angleterre, c’est un programme consacré aux concertos qui va enflammer la priorale. A nouveau l’orgue Silbermann va déployer toute sa magie. Par ses modestes dimensions, ils e rapproche des orgues d’opéra utilisés par Haendel dans ses fameux concertos pour orgue et orchestre. Un éclatant programme servi par un grand effectif européen l’Ensemble de la Chapelle Saint-Marc rassemblera une 15ains de musiciens venus du Luxembourg, de France, d’Allemagne et de Suisse, lesquels à n’en pas douter feront de ce concert un fabuleux feu d’artifice ! Concert gratuit avec plateauTout public

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Eglise priorale Saint-Quirin 57560 Moselle Grand Est amis@orgue-saint-quirin.fr

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English :

To close the festival, Vincent Bernhardt presents the Silbermann organ in concertante form. From Torelli to Vivaldi, the red-headed priest, via Handel, the Saxon established successively in Italy and England, it’s a program devoted to concertos that will set the priorale alight. Once again, the Silbermann organ displays all its magic. Its modest dimensions bring it close to the opera organs used by Handel in his famous concertos for organ and orchestra. A dazzling program served up by a large European ensemble: the Ensemble de la Chapelle Saint-Marc will bring together some 15 musicians from Luxembourg, France, Germany and Switzerland, who are sure to make this concert a fabulous fireworks display! Free concert with set

L’événement Concert d’orgue Vivaldi, Haendel, Torelli un voyage en Italie Saint-Quirin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG