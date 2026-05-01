Rando Moselle rando forêts et climat Saint-Quirin
Rando Moselle rando forêts et climat Saint-Quirin samedi 23 mai 2026.
Saint-Quirin
Rando Moselle rando forêts et climat
rue du Stade Village de la randonnée Saint-Quirin Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-23 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-23 12:15:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Apprenez-en plus sur la gestion forestière à travers l’adaptation des forêts aux changements climatiques. Il s’agit d’une marche facile de 4km (2h15). Nos amis à quatre pattes ne sont pas autorisés lors de cette randonnée. Inscriptions à l’office de tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud et sur internet. Billets non remboursables, non échangeablesTout public
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rue du Stade Village de la randonnée Saint-Quirin 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Learn more about forest management through the adaptation of forests to climate change. This is an easy 4km walk (2h15). Four-legged friends are not allowed on this hike. Registration at the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud tourist office and online. Non-refundable, non-exchangeable tickets
L’événement Rando Moselle rando forêts et climat Saint-Quirin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG
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- Rando Moselle rando des chemins de traverse Saint-Quirin 23 mai 2026
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