Saint-Quirin

Rando Moselle rando forêts et climat

rue du Stade Village de la randonnée Saint-Quirin Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-23 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-23 12:15:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Apprenez-en plus sur la gestion forestière à travers l’adaptation des forêts aux changements climatiques. Il s’agit d’une marche facile de 4km (2h15). Nos amis à quatre pattes ne sont pas autorisés lors de cette randonnée. Inscriptions à l’office de tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud et sur internet. Billets non remboursables, non échangeablesTout public

0 .

rue du Stade Village de la randonnée Saint-Quirin 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Learn more about forest management through the adaptation of forests to climate change. This is an easy 4km walk (2h15). Four-legged friends are not allowed on this hike. Registration at the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud tourist office and online. Non-refundable, non-exchangeable tickets

L’événement Rando Moselle rando forêts et climat Saint-Quirin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG