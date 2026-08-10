Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN- LES MUSIQUES DE MÉDITERRANÉE

Port Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15.5 – 15.5 – 15.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-01-10 17:00:00

fin : 2027-01-10 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-10

De la poésie lyrique grecque accompagnée de lyre aux influences musicales de l’Empire romain, chaque civilisation a laissé une marque indélébile sur la musique méditerranéenne qui a ses racines dans les temps anciens.

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Port Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

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English :

From Greek lyric poetry accompanied by the lyre to the musical influences of the Roman Empire, each civilization has left an indelible mark on Mediterranean music, which has its roots in ancient times.

L’événement CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN- LES MUSIQUES DE MÉDITERRANÉE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par MAIRIE CANET