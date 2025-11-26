Concert du Trio Florestan à La Grange Musicale La Bastide l’Evêque La Bastide l’Evêque Le Bas Ségala
Concert du Trio Florestan à La Grange Musicale La Bastide l’Evêque La Bastide l’Evêque Le Bas Ségala samedi 16 mai 2026.
Concert du Trio Coriolan à La Grange Musicale La Bastide l’Evêque
La Bastide l’Evêque 29 rue du porche Le Bas Ségala Aveyron
Début : Samedi 2026-05-16
fin : 2026-05-17
2026-05-16
Le trio Coriolan (piano, violon, violoncelle) jouera l’intégrale des sept trios de Beethoven en trois concerts durant le week-end de l’Ascension.
La Bastide l’Evêque 29 rue du porche Le Bas Ségala 12200 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 75 65 46 34 annaig.cury@gmail.com
English :
The Coriolan Trio (piano, violin, cello) will play the complete seven Beethoven trios in three concerts over the Ascension weekend.
