Codalet

CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES

Route de Taurinya Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Concert exceptionnel Emotions Baroques Reniements de Saint-Pierre, MA Charpentier par la Maîtrise de l’école Saint-Joseph de Prades. Prix libre à partir de 5€?

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Route de Taurinya Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 18 35 29

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Special concert Emotions Baroques: Reniements de Saint-Pierre, MA Charpentier by the Maîtrise de l’école Saint-Joseph de Prades. Free admission from 5?

L’événement CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO