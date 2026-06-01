CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES Codalet
CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES Codalet samedi 6 juin 2026.
Codalet
CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES
Route de Taurinya Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Concert exceptionnel Emotions Baroques Reniements de Saint-Pierre, MA Charpentier par la Maîtrise de l’école Saint-Joseph de Prades. Prix libre à partir de 5€?
.
Route de Taurinya Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 18 35 29
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Special concert Emotions Baroques: Reniements de Saint-Pierre, MA Charpentier by the Maîtrise de l’école Saint-Joseph de Prades. Free admission from 5?
L’événement CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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