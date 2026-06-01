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CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES Codalet

CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES Codalet

CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES Codalet samedi 6 juin 2026.

Adresse : Route de Taurinya

Ville : 66500 Codalet

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 6 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 6 juin 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Codalet

CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES

Route de Taurinya Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :
2026-06-06

Concert exceptionnel Emotions Baroques Reniements de Saint-Pierre, MA Charpentier par la Maîtrise de l’école Saint-Joseph de Prades. Prix libre à partir de 5€?
  .

Route de Taurinya Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 18 35 29 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Special concert Emotions Baroques: Reniements de Saint-Pierre, MA Charpentier by the Maîtrise de l’école Saint-Joseph de Prades. Free admission from 5?

L’événement CONCERT ÉMOTIONS BAROQUES Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Codalet (Pyrénées-Orientales)