JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet
JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet mardi 7 juillet 2026.
Codalet
JOURNÉES ROMANES
Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif abonné
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-07 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-07
Date(s) :
2026-07-07
Voici le programme de cette deuxième journée:
9h L’abbatiale romane du Mont-Saint-Michel. L’archange en sa demeure par Eliane Vergnolle/10h30 La Sacra Di San Michele/14h Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe: un sanctuaire original pour protéger la ville sainte du Puy/15h30 La fortification des monastères au Mont ATHOS/16H30 Sanctuaires catalans en hauteur à l’époque d’Oliba/ 17h30 A la recherche des origines
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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 27 40 contact@cuxa.org
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English :
Here’s the program for this second day:
9am The Romanesque abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel. L’archange en sa demeure by Eliane Vergnolle/10:30am La Sacra Di San Michele/14:00am Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe: an original sanctuary to protect the holy city of Le Puy/15:30am The fortification of monasteries at Mont ATHOS/16:30pm Catalan sanctuaries on high ground in the time of Oliba/ 17:30 In search of origins
L’événement JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Codalet (Pyrénées-Orientales)
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- JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet 6 juillet 2026
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- JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet 10 juillet 2026