Codalet

JOURNÉES ROMANES

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif abonné

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-07 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-07

Date(s) :

2026-07-07

Voici le programme de cette deuxième journée:

9h L’abbatiale romane du Mont-Saint-Michel. L’archange en sa demeure par Eliane Vergnolle/10h30 La Sacra Di San Michele/14h Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe: un sanctuaire original pour protéger la ville sainte du Puy/15h30 La fortification des monastères au Mont ATHOS/16H30 Sanctuaires catalans en hauteur à l’époque d’Oliba/ 17h30 A la recherche des origines

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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 27 40 contact@cuxa.org

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English :

Here’s the program for this second day:

9am The Romanesque abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel. L’archange en sa demeure by Eliane Vergnolle/10:30am La Sacra Di San Michele/14:00am Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe: an original sanctuary to protect the holy city of Le Puy/15:30am The fortification of monasteries at Mont ATHOS/16:30pm Catalan sanctuaries on high ground in the time of Oliba/ 17:30 In search of origins

L’événement JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO