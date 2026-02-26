Codalet

JOURNÉES ROMANES

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif abonné

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 13:00:00

fin : 2026-07-06

Date(s) :

2026-07-06

Voici le programme de cette première journée: 13h accueil des participants/ 15h Conférence d’ouverture par Alain Rauwel/ 16h30 Visite de l’abbaye avec Quitterie Cazes, Emmanuel Garland, Olivier Poisson/18h apéritif amical dans le cloître

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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 27 40 contact@cuxa.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Here’s the program for the first day: 1pm welcome to participants/ 3pm opening lecture by Alain Rauwel/ 4.30pm tour of the abbey with Quitterie Cazes, Emmanuel Garland, Olivier Poisson/ 6pm friendly aperitif in the cloister

L’événement JOURNÉES ROMANES Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO