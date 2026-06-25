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Concert Ensemble PYXIS Place Alphonse Corre Châtel-Montagne

Concert Ensemble PYXIS Place Alphonse Corre Châtel-Montagne mercredi 8 juillet 2026.

Lieu
Place Alphonse Corre
Adresse
Eglise Notre-Dame
Ville
03250 Châtel-Montagne
Département
Allier
Début
mercredi 8 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 8 juillet 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Tarif

Châtel-Montagne

Concert Ensemble PYXIS

Place Alphonse Corre Eglise Notre-Dame Châtel-Montagne Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 20:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 21:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-08

Œuvres de Haendel, Mozart, Glière et Piazzolla, flûte, piano, hautbois.
  .

Place Alphonse Corre Eglise Notre-Dame Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 12 17  mairie@chatel-montagne.fr

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English :

Works by Handel, Mozart, Gli%E8re, and Piazzolla; flute, piano, oboe.

L’événement Concert Ensemble PYXIS Châtel-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par Vichy Destinations

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