Concert Ensemble PYXIS Place Alphonse Corre Châtel-Montagne
Concert Ensemble PYXIS Place Alphonse Corre Châtel-Montagne mercredi 8 juillet 2026.
Châtel-Montagne
Concert Ensemble PYXIS
Place Alphonse Corre Eglise Notre-Dame Châtel-Montagne Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 20:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
Œuvres de Haendel, Mozart, Glière et Piazzolla, flûte, piano, hautbois.
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Place Alphonse Corre Eglise Notre-Dame Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 12 17 mairie@chatel-montagne.fr
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English :
Works by Handel, Mozart, Gli%E8re, and Piazzolla; flute, piano, oboe.
L’événement Concert Ensemble PYXIS Châtel-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par Vichy Destinations
À voir aussi à Châtel-Montagne (Allier)
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