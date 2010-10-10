Randonnée gourmande à Châtel-Montagne Dégustation de miels chez Gaël Perroy (près de Vichy, Allier) Châtel-Montagne
Randonnée gourmande à Châtel-Montagne Dégustation de miels chez Gaël Perroy (près de Vichy, Allier) Châtel-Montagne mercredi 12 août 2026.
Châtel-Montagne
Randonnée gourmande à Châtel-Montagne Dégustation de miels chez Gaël Perroy (près de Vichy, Allier)
Lieu-dit Châtard Châtel-Montagne Allier
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-12 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
Offrez-vous une randonnée gourmande au cœur de la Montagne bourbonnaise, entre nature préservée, découverte locale et saveurs authentiques.
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Lieu-dit Châtard Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 37 89 contact@vichydestinations.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Treat yourself to a gourmet hike in the heart of the Montagne Bourbonnaise, where you can enjoy unspoiled nature, local discoveries, and authentic flavors.
L’événement Randonnée gourmande à Châtel-Montagne Dégustation de miels chez Gaël Perroy (près de Vichy, Allier) Châtel-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par Vichy Destinations