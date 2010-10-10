Châtel-Montagne

Randonnée gourmande à Châtel-Montagne Dégustation de miels chez Gaël Perroy (près de Vichy, Allier)

Lieu-dit Châtard Châtel-Montagne Allier

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Offrez-vous une randonnée gourmande au cœur de la Montagne bourbonnaise, entre nature préservée, découverte locale et saveurs authentiques.

.

Lieu-dit Châtard Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 37 89 contact@vichydestinations.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Treat yourself to a gourmet hike in the heart of the Montagne Bourbonnaise, where you can enjoy unspoiled nature, local discoveries, and authentic flavors.

L’événement Randonnée gourmande à Châtel-Montagne Dégustation de miels chez Gaël Perroy (près de Vichy, Allier) Châtel-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par Vichy Destinations