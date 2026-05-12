CONCERT FESTIVALLON GH CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE AUTOUR D’UN VERRE Joux-la-Ville
CONCERT FESTIVALLON GH CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE AUTOUR D’UN VERRE Joux-la-Ville vendredi 21 août 2026.
Joux-la-Ville
CONCERT FESTIVALLON GH CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE
AUTOUR D’UN VERRE 2 Rue Crête Joux-la-Ville Yonne
Tarif : – – EUR
Autres Tarifs
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-21 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-21
Chanteur de bistrot à la gouaille populaire. C’est un cocktail qui se boit sans soif.
Une voix rock et rageuse sur des airs qui font bouger les guibolles.
GH fait couler son flow dans un vocabulaire bien à lui, entre la chanson d’hier,
un peu rétro, et le hip-hop bien d’aujourd’hui.
Une pinte festive et joyeuse, pleine d’autodérision, un verre d’humour,
un godet de révolte, une carafe d’histoires de comptoir et
une gorgée des petits riens du quotidien.
Retrouvez-le, accompagné de NOON, guitariste de SINSéMILIA, chez AUTOUR D’UN VERRE, où vous pourrez dîner et/ou boire un verre.
Diner possible à partir de 19h30, pensez à réserver. Concert à 20h30. Entrée Libre. .
AUTOUR D’UN VERRE 2 Rue Crête Joux-la-Ville 89440 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 72 56 22 48
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English : CONCERT FESTIVALLON GH CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE
L’événement CONCERT FESTIVALLON GH CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE Joux-la-Ville a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Yonne Attractivité (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)
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