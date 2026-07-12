UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Florac Trois Rivières

CONCERT GASPARD LEVENTRE Florac Trois Rivières

lundi 20 juillet 2026 · Florac Trois Rivières

CONCERT GASPARD LEVENTRE Florac Trois Rivières

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 20 juillet 2026
Fin
lundi 20 juillet 2026
Adresse
11 Rue Théophile Roussel
Ville
48400 Florac Trois Rivières
Département
Lozère
Tarif
5 5 Participation libre

Florac Trois Rivières

CONCERT GASPARD LEVENTRE

11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières Lozère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20
fin : 2026-07-20

Date(s) :
2026-07-20

Concert Hard Karaoke Wave GASPARD LEVENTRE 22h à la Pompe
CONCERT 22h
GASPARD LEVENTRE
Hard Karaoke Wave Chanson Populaire
Gaspard le Ventre Karaoking est une sorte de live karaoké de chansons originales, croisant pop fusion des années 80, rock et chanson française. Avec cette formule vidéoscopique, il écumera les scènes underground de Belgique et de Navarre afin de perfectionner son show, y intégrant trompette et synthétiseur.   .

11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 45 13 93  lisa@atelier-lapompe.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Hard Karaoke Wave Concert featuring GASPARD LEVENTRE 10:00 p.m. at La Pompe

L’événement CONCERT GASPARD LEVENTRE Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes

À voir aussi à Florac Trois Rivières (Lozère)