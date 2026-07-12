Informations pratiques

Florac Trois Rivières

CONCERT GASPARD LEVENTRE

11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières Lozère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-20

fin : 2026-07-20

Date(s) :

2026-07-20

Concert Hard Karaoke Wave GASPARD LEVENTRE 22h à la Pompe

CONCERT 22h

GASPARD LEVENTRE

Hard Karaoke Wave Chanson Populaire

Gaspard le Ventre Karaoking est une sorte de live karaoké de chansons originales, croisant pop fusion des années 80, rock et chanson française. Avec cette formule vidéoscopique, il écumera les scènes underground de Belgique et de Navarre afin de perfectionner son show, y intégrant trompette et synthétiseur. .

11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 45 13 93 lisa@atelier-lapompe.com

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English :

Hard Karaoke Wave Concert featuring GASPARD LEVENTRE 10:00 p.m. at La Pompe

L’événement CONCERT GASPARD LEVENTRE Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes