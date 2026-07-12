CONCERT GASPARD LEVENTRE Florac Trois Rivières
lundi 20 juillet 2026 · Florac Trois Rivières
Informations pratiques
Florac Trois Rivières
CONCERT GASPARD LEVENTRE
11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières Lozère
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20
fin : 2026-07-20
Date(s) :
2026-07-20
Concert Hard Karaoke Wave GASPARD LEVENTRE 22h à la Pompe
CONCERT 22h
GASPARD LEVENTRE
Hard Karaoke Wave Chanson Populaire
Gaspard le Ventre Karaoking est une sorte de live karaoké de chansons originales, croisant pop fusion des années 80, rock et chanson française. Avec cette formule vidéoscopique, il écumera les scènes underground de Belgique et de Navarre afin de perfectionner son show, y intégrant trompette et synthétiseur. .
11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 45 13 93 lisa@atelier-lapompe.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Hard Karaoke Wave Concert featuring GASPARD LEVENTRE 10:00 p.m. at La Pompe
L’événement CONCERT GASPARD LEVENTRE Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes
À voir aussi à Florac Trois Rivières (Lozère)
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- CINECO C’EST QUOI L’AMOUR ? Florac Trois Rivières 15 juillet 2026
- CIRQUE DE NICE Florac Trois Rivières 21 juillet 2026
- MINI STAGE DE MOSAÏQUE Florac Trois Rivières 22 juillet 2026