MARCHÉ DES PAYSANS Florac Trois Rivières
MARCHÉ DES PAYSANS Florac Trois Rivières dimanche 12 juillet 2026.
Florac Trois Rivières
MARCHÉ DES PAYSANS
Square Maury Florac Trois Rivières Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-12
fin : 2026-08-31
Date(s) :
2026-07-12 2026-07-19 2026-07-26 2026-08-02 2026-08-09 2026-08-16 2026-08-23 2026-08-30
Tous les dimanches de Juillet Août, venez profiter du marché des paysans à Florac. Retrouvez nos producteurs locaux le temps d’une matinée et découvrez les produits de notre région !
Tous les dimanches de Juillet Août, venez profiter du marché des paysans à Florac. Retrouvez nos producteurs locaux le temps d’une matinée et découvrez les produits de notre région ! .
Square Maury Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 45 00 53
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Every Sunday in July and August, come and enjoy the farmers’ market in Florac. Meet our local producers for a morning and discover the products of our region!
L’événement MARCHÉ DES PAYSANS Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes
À voir aussi à Florac Trois Rivières (Lozère)
- CINECO L’AFFAIRE BOJARSKI La Genette Verte Florac Trois Rivières 17 juin 2026
- LABORATOIRE D’ECRITURE CRÉATIVE Florac Trois Rivières 18 juin 2026
- CINECO MARTY SUPREME La Genette verte Florac Trois Rivières 24 juin 2026
- LES HEURES BLEUES SOIRÉE FANFARE FESTIVE Florac Trois Rivières 25 juin 2026
- CONFÉRENCE COMMENT FAIRE TERRITOIRE AVEC LES AUTRES VIVANTS ? Florac Trois Rivières 30 juin 2026