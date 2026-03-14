Florac Trois Rivières

MARCHÉ DES PAYSANS

Square Maury Florac Trois Rivières Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-12

fin : 2026-08-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-12 2026-07-19 2026-07-26 2026-08-02 2026-08-09 2026-08-16 2026-08-23 2026-08-30

Tous les dimanches de Juillet Août, venez profiter du marché des paysans à Florac. Retrouvez nos producteurs locaux le temps d’une matinée et découvrez les produits de notre région !

Tous les dimanches de Juillet Août, venez profiter du marché des paysans à Florac. Retrouvez nos producteurs locaux le temps d’une matinée et découvrez les produits de notre région ! .

Square Maury Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 45 00 53

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Every Sunday in July and August, come and enjoy the farmers’ market in Florac. Meet our local producers for a morning and discover the products of our region!

L’événement MARCHÉ DES PAYSANS Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes