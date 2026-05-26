Concert Ghost Bastards Chaudeney-sur-Moselle Rap’tout Kustom Rodz Chaudeney-sur-Moselle

Chaudeney-sur-Moselle

Concert Ghost Bastards Chaudeney-sur-Moselle

Rap’tout Kustom Rodz 543 rue des Vignes Noël Chaudeney-sur-Moselle Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-26 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-26

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

Préparez-vous pour une déflagration sonore ! Rap’Tout Kustom Rodz accueille du très lourd en provenance directe d’Argentine Ghost Bastards débarque !

Formé en 2017 et porté par l’énergie brute de Nicky Lugosi, le trio arrive en Europe pour vous présenter son tout nouvel album Night of the Killer Quiff .

Attendez-vous à un mix explosif de Psychobilly old school des 80’s à la sauce moderne.

Si vous aimez Torment, Batmobile, Mad Sin ou les Nekromantix, cette soirée est faite pour vous !

Restauration sur place avec food truck et catering

Don’t look behind … the Ghost Bastards are coming !Tout public

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Rap’tout Kustom Rodz 543 rue des Vignes Noël Chaudeney-sur-Moselle 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est raptout54@gmail.com

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English :

Get ready for an explosion of sound! Rap’Tout Kustom Rodz welcomes some heavy-hitters straight from Argentina: Ghost Bastards!

Formed in 2017 and driven by the raw energy of Nicky Lugosi, the trio arrives in Europe to bring you their brand new album Night of the Killer Quiff .

Expect an explosive mix of old-school 80s psychobilly with a modern twist.

If you like Torment, Batmobile, Mad Sin or Nekromantix, this is the evening for you!

On-site food truck and catering

Don’t look behind … the Ghost Bastards are coming!

L’événement Concert Ghost Bastards Chaudeney-sur-Moselle Chaudeney-sur-Moselle a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par MT TERRES TOULOISES