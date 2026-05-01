CONCERT GHOST RIDER Prades
CONCERT GHOST RIDER Prades samedi 30 mai 2026.
Prades
CONCERT GHOST RIDER
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Concert Ghost Rider au restaurant La Belle Brochette. Renseignements au 06 41 81 66 94.
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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 41 81 66 94
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Ghost Rider concert at La Belle Brochette restaurant. Information on 06 41 81 66 94.
L’événement CONCERT GHOST RIDER Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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