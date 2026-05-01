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CONCERT GHOST RIDER Prades

CONCERT GHOST RIDER Prades

CONCERT GHOST RIDER Prades samedi 30 mai 2026.

Ville : 66500 Prades

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif :

Prades

CONCERT GHOST RIDER

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :
2026-05-30

Concert Ghost Rider au restaurant La Belle Brochette. Renseignements au 06 41 81 66 94.
  .

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 41 81 66 94 

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English :

Ghost Rider concert at La Belle Brochette restaurant. Information on 06 41 81 66 94.

L’événement CONCERT GHOST RIDER Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

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