Informations pratiques

Royan

Concert Gospel

Espalande Kerimel de Kerveno Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22 21:30:00

fin : 2026-08-22

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

Vibrant et porteur d’espoir, ce groupe de gospel vous invite à un moment de partage à travers des chants chaleureux.

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Espalande Kerimel de Kerveno Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 02 88 56 pole-animation@mairie-royan.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Vibrant and hopeful, this gospel group invites you to share a moment of warm-hearted singing.

L’événement Concert Gospel Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par Mairie de Royan