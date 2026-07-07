Concert Gospel Royan
samedi 22 août 2026 · Royan
Informations pratiques
Royan
Concert Gospel
Espalande Kerimel de Kerveno Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 21:30:00
fin : 2026-08-22
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Vibrant et porteur d’espoir, ce groupe de gospel vous invite à un moment de partage à travers des chants chaleureux.
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Espalande Kerimel de Kerveno Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 02 88 56 pole-animation@mairie-royan.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Vibrant and hopeful, this gospel group invites you to share a moment of warm-hearted singing.
L’événement Concert Gospel Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par Mairie de Royan
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