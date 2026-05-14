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Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday Salle Elllpse Moëlan-sur-Mer

Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday Salle Elllpse Moëlan-sur-Mer samedi 24 octobre 2026.

Lieu : Salle Elllpse

Adresse : 9 rue Kerdioualig

Ville : 29350 Moëlan-sur-Mer

Département : Finistère

Début : samedi 24 octobre 2026

Fin : dimanche 25 octobre 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

Moëlan-sur-Mer

Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday

Salle Elllpse 9 rue Kerdioualig Moëlan-sur-Mer Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-24 19:00:00
fin : 2026-10-24 23:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-24

Un concert est organisé en la mémoire de Johnny Halliday.
Avant première à 19h avec bad choice avec des reprises.
A 21h, Pierre Benvenuti rendra un hommage à Johnny Halliday avec un concert.
Billeterie uniquement en ligne suite à l’annulation du festiv’hallyday 2026.   .

Salle Elllpse 9 rue Kerdioualig Moëlan-sur-Mer 29350 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 03 71 62 06 

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English : Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday

L’événement Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday Moëlan-sur-Mer a été mis à jour le 2026-05-09 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS

À voir aussi à Moëlan-sur-Mer (Finistère)