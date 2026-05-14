Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday Salle Elllpse Moëlan-sur-Mer
Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday Salle Elllpse Moëlan-sur-Mer samedi 24 octobre 2026.
Moëlan-sur-Mer
Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday
Salle Elllpse 9 rue Kerdioualig Moëlan-sur-Mer Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-24 19:00:00
fin : 2026-10-24 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-24
Un concert est organisé en la mémoire de Johnny Halliday.
Avant première à 19h avec bad choice avec des reprises.
A 21h, Pierre Benvenuti rendra un hommage à Johnny Halliday avec un concert.
Billeterie uniquement en ligne suite à l’annulation du festiv’hallyday 2026. .
Salle Elllpse 9 rue Kerdioualig Moëlan-sur-Mer 29350 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 03 71 62 06
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English : Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday
L’événement Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday Moëlan-sur-Mer a été mis à jour le 2026-05-09 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS
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