Concert : La Pince à Linge, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud
Concert : La Pince à Linge, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud vendredi 19 juin 2026.
Concert : La Pince à Linge Vendredi 19 juin, 19h00 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-19T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-19T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-19T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-19T23:59:00+02:00
– 19h30, Kwanza,
– 20h45, batucada,
– 21h Ayema,
– 22h35, batucada
– 23h, Balashnicov.
Buvette et petite restauration.
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 49 45 07 79 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « mas@arteslesolivettes.fr »}]
En faveur de l’association Artes Les Olivettes. Concert Musique