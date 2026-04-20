Concert L’Histoire du Piano Jazz Salle Raugraff Nancy
Concert L’Histoire du Piano Jazz Salle Raugraff Nancy vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Nancy
Concert L’Histoire du Piano Jazz
Salle Raugraff 13 bis rue de Ponts Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
18
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-29 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Histoire du Piano jazz, 100 ans de jazz !
De Scott Joplin à Bill Evans, de Fats Waller à Horace Silver, en piano solo, trio ou septet, ce spectacle vous raconte 100 ans de jazz en 20 portraits le Jazz dans tous ses états !
Avec Matthieu ROFFE piano, Eric THEILER trompette, cornet, bugle, Nicolas GEGOUT saxophones, clarinette, piccolo, Pierre REBOUD trombone, sousaphone, arrangements, Pascal NICOL guitare, banjo, Mathieu LOIGEROT Contrebasse, chant, Yragaël UNFER batterie
Réservation en ligne.
Détail des tarifs sur le site. Tarifs préférentiels en prévente et pour les adhérents.Tout public
18 .
Salle Raugraff 13 bis rue de Ponts Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 11 11 24 82 contact@clubsaintlambert.fr
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English :
Histoire du Piano jazz, 100 years of jazz!
From Scott Joplin to Bill Evans, from Fats Waller to Horace Silver, in piano solo, trio or septet, this show tells you 100 years of jazz in 20 portraits: Jazz in all its states!
With Matthieu ROFFE: piano, Eric THEILER: trumpet, cornet, flugelhorn, Nicolas GEGOUT: saxophones, clarinet, piccolo, Pierre REBOUD: trombone, sousaphone, arrangements, Pascal NICOL: guitar, banjo, Mathieu LOIGEROT: double bass, vocals, Yragaël UNFER: drums
Online booking.
Price details on the website. Preferential rates in advance and for members.
L’événement Concert L’Histoire du Piano Jazz Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par DESTINATION NANCY
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