Concert L’Histoire du Piano Jazz Salle Raugraff Nancy

Nancy

Concert L’Histoire du Piano Jazz

Salle Raugraff 13 bis rue de Ponts Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

18

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Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-29 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-29 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Histoire du Piano jazz, 100 ans de jazz !

De Scott Joplin à Bill Evans, de Fats Waller à Horace Silver, en piano solo, trio ou septet, ce spectacle vous raconte 100 ans de jazz en 20 portraits le Jazz dans tous ses états !

Avec Matthieu ROFFE piano, Eric THEILER trompette, cornet, bugle, Nicolas GEGOUT saxophones, clarinette, piccolo, Pierre REBOUD trombone, sousaphone, arrangements, Pascal NICOL guitare, banjo, Mathieu LOIGEROT Contrebasse, chant, Yragaël UNFER batterie

Réservation en ligne.

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18 .

Salle Raugraff 13 bis rue de Ponts Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 11 11 24 82 contact@clubsaintlambert.fr

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English :

Histoire du Piano jazz, 100 years of jazz!

From Scott Joplin to Bill Evans, from Fats Waller to Horace Silver, in piano solo, trio or septet, this show tells you 100 years of jazz in 20 portraits: Jazz in all its states!

With Matthieu ROFFE: piano, Eric THEILER: trumpet, cornet, flugelhorn, Nicolas GEGOUT: saxophones, clarinet, piccolo, Pierre REBOUD: trombone, sousaphone, arrangements, Pascal NICOL: guitar, banjo, Mathieu LOIGEROT: double bass, vocals, Yragaël UNFER: drums

Online booking.

Price details on the website. Preferential rates in advance and for members.

L’événement Concert L’Histoire du Piano Jazz Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par DESTINATION NANCY