CONCERT : SKIP THE USE + première partie, Le Douze, Cergy

Informations pratiques

CONCERT : SKIP THE USE + première partie Samedi 28 novembre, 20h30 Le Douze Val-d’Oise

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-11-28T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-28T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-11-28T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-28T23:00:00+01:00

SKIP THE USE

Dans le sillage bigarré de leur cinquième progéniture, Mat Bastard (chant), Yan Stefani (guitare), Enzo Gabert (batterie) et Nelson Martins (basse) ont façonné leur nouveau disque comme un puzzle, au détour d’une revigorante parenthèse créative. Durant cette pause baignée de liberté, les quatre complices se sont lancé le défi de composer individuellement au service du collectif, jusqu’à faire naître un patchwork sonore sans frontière, envoyant valser les étiquettes sans oublier de rassembler, le poing levé. Skip the Use- Instagram + première partie

Le Douze 12 Allée des Petits Pains, 95800 Cergy, France Île-de-France Cergy 95800 Cergy Saint-Christophe Val-d’Oise Île-de-France 01 34 33 32 12 https://ledouze.cergy.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/ledouze.cergy/;https://www.instagram.com/ledouze.cergy/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://ledouze.cergy.fr/evenement/skip-the-use-premiere-partie/ »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 40K Followers, 6 Following, 68 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from SKIP THE USE (@skiptheuse) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « SKIP THE USE (@skiptheuse) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/573171368_18294951304259906_3875454018297406609_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=110&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=sG6mVbIWNnsQ7kNvwFKMrh_&_nc_oc=AdroSAEyih9SXTs4R7vIiSsStnb-YAhdTouClSdcWVo3Q4_fS_JLj6-YyjC_ceTJYNM&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=mDkQPkTJ-_EVpN6wMEnoKA&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af9hq2dT2p8KRrbBx5MT-gUvZLHUPLpMNNiCnKMgSHPNuQ&oe=6A2C530B », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/skiptheuse/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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SKIP THE USE IS BACK ! Le quatuor lillois revient faire frémir nos tympans et élever les consciences avec « WE ARE GOOD » / « DISTORTER », ils seront sur la scène du Douze le samedi 28 novembre 2026.