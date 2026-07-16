SOLANN, Le Douze, Cergy

Informations pratiques

SOLANN Samedi 10 octobre, 20h30 Le Douze Val-d’Oise

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-10-10T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-10T23:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-10-10T20:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-10T23:00:00+02:00

SOLANN

Révélée avec Monstrueuse, elle confirme avec son album Si on sombre ce sera beau, enrichi de nouveaux titres et collaborations marquantes. À travers des textes sombres et cathartiques, elle explore ses failles et celles de son époque, transformant l’intime en récits universels. Sur scène, elle livre une performance habitée, où douceur et violence coexistent pour une expérience profondément émotive. Solann – Instagram + première partie

Informations pratiques

Spectacle assis-debout (placement libre – places assises non garanties) Ouverture des portes à 19h30 Parking des Genottes (19 avenue des Genottes – Cergy) gratuit uniquement à partir de 19h. Les soirs de spectacle Le Douze Café propose un espace bar et petite restauration.

Le Douze 12 Allée des Petits Pains, 95800 Cergy, France Île-de-France Cergy 95800 Cergy Saint-Christophe Val-d’Oise Île-de-France 01 34 33 32 12 https://ledouze.cergy.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/ledouze.cergy/;https://www.instagram.com/ledouze.cergy/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://ledouze.cergy.fr/evenement/solann-premiere-partie/ »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 369K Followers, 1,015 Following, 440 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Solann (@solann_zla) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Solann (@solann_zla) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/551801390_18523652365013942_1018888512769504178_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=1&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy41MDAuQzMifQ%3D%3D&_nc_ohc=y7yit5eRIjYQ7kNvwGuPR1s&_nc_oc=AdommAkPgK9n7Le5J1CWw3B0LgucLPpiO0u-njU-Tu2KjcWXouqa7Lfy5O7jxAEzEY8&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=BPm5qnQTRdVbE6Q7HLOgQA&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af8B_v4EZC3Svw_p20DyuzzSJfSpu8z32OFAVM3rC-Bpzw&oe=6A288568 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/solann_zla/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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Solann, autrice-compositrice-interprète française à l’univers intense et contrasté sera sur la scène du Douze le samedi 10 octobre 2026.