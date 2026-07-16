Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

CONCERT THOMAS DUTRONC

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-03 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-03 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-03

Les lundis du Jazz à la Coudalère avec le groupe Thomas Dutronc.

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2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56

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English :

Jazz Mondays at La Coudalère with the Thomas Dutronc band.

L’événement CONCERT THOMAS DUTRONC Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT DE PORT BARCARES