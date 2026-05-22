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Concert Tribute to Bashung Instant musical Théâtre du Château Jonzac

Concert Tribute to Bashung Instant musical Théâtre du Château Jonzac mercredi 19 août 2026.

Lieu : Théâtre du Château

Adresse : 25 place du château

Ville : 17500 Jonzac

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : mercredi 19 août 2026

Fin : mercredi 19 août 2026

Heure de début : 17:15:00

Tarif : 6 6 6

Jonzac

Concert Tribute to Bashung Instant musical

Théâtre du Château 25 place du château Jonzac Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 17:15:00
fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :
2026-08-19

Encore ton écho avec Romain COSTES — guitare, chant, programmation et Sylvain Meillan, violoncelle, basse, chant
Une exploration en tandem de l’œuvre musicale et artistique d’Alain Bashung au fil de sa discographie.
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Théâtre du Château 25 place du château Jonzac 17500 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 48 49 29  tourisme@villedejonzac.fr

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English :

Encore ton écho with Romain COSTES? guitar, vocals, programming and Sylvain Meillan, cello, bass, vocals
A tandem exploration of the musical and artistic work of Alain Bashung through his discography.

L’événement Concert Tribute to Bashung Instant musical Jonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac et de Haute-Saintonge

À voir aussi à Jonzac (Charente-Maritime)