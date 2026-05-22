Concert Tribute to Bashung Instant musical Théâtre du Château Jonzac
Concert Tribute to Bashung Instant musical Théâtre du Château Jonzac mercredi 19 août 2026.
Jonzac
Concert Tribute to Bashung Instant musical
Théâtre du Château 25 place du château Jonzac Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 17:15:00
fin : 2026-08-19
Date(s) :
2026-08-19
Encore ton écho avec Romain COSTES — guitare, chant, programmation et Sylvain Meillan, violoncelle, basse, chant
Une exploration en tandem de l’œuvre musicale et artistique d’Alain Bashung au fil de sa discographie.
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Théâtre du Château 25 place du château Jonzac 17500 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 48 49 29 tourisme@villedejonzac.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Encore ton écho with Romain COSTES? guitar, vocals, programming and Sylvain Meillan, cello, bass, vocals
A tandem exploration of the musical and artistic work of Alain Bashung through his discography.
L’événement Concert Tribute to Bashung Instant musical Jonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac et de Haute-Saintonge
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