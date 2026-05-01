Concert Trio Artisti Chemin de la chapelle Châtillon-Saint-Jean
Concert Trio Artisti Chemin de la chapelle Châtillon-Saint-Jean samedi 30 mai 2026.
Châtillon-Saint-Jean
Concert Trio Artisti
Chemin de la chapelle Chapelle des Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean Drôme
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Avec Ignace Jang (violon), Antoine renon (violoncelle) et Violeta Coutaz (piano).
Au programme Haydn, Schubert et Beethoven.
.
Chemin de la chapelle Chapelle des Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 43 02 quatuor.gourmand@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
With Ignace Jang (violin), Antoine renon (cello) and Violeta Coutaz (piano).
Program: Haydn, Schubert and Beethoven.
L’événement Concert Trio Artisti Châtillon-Saint-Jean a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme
À voir aussi à Châtillon-Saint-Jean (Drôme)
- Le Quatuor Gourmand concert aux nouvelles saveurs musicales Chemin de la chapelle Châtillon-Saint-Jean 17 mai 2026
- Concert Groupe vocal Confluences Voix d’hommes Châtillon-Saint-Jean 7 juin 2026
- Brocante du Rugby Club Rugby Club Châtillon Châtillon-Saint-Jean 21 juin 2026
- 50 ANS DU RUGBY CLUB CHÂTILLONNAIS Rugby Club Châtillon Châtillon-Saint-Jean 4 juillet 2026