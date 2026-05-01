Concert Trio Artisti Chemin de la chapelle Châtillon-Saint-Jean

Châtillon-Saint-Jean

Concert Trio Artisti

Chemin de la chapelle Chapelle des Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Avec Ignace Jang (violon), Antoine renon (violoncelle) et Violeta Coutaz (piano).

Au programme Haydn, Schubert et Beethoven.

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Chemin de la chapelle Chapelle des Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 43 02 quatuor.gourmand@gmail.com

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English :

With Ignace Jang (violin), Antoine renon (cello) and Violeta Coutaz (piano).

Program: Haydn, Schubert and Beethoven.

L’événement Concert Trio Artisti Châtillon-Saint-Jean a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme