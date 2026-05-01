Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Concert Trio Artisti Chemin de la chapelle Châtillon-Saint-Jean

Concert Trio Artisti Chemin de la chapelle Châtillon-Saint-Jean samedi 30 mai 2026.

Lieu : Chemin de la chapelle

Adresse : Chapelle des Gillons

Ville : 26750 Châtillon-Saint-Jean

Département : Drôme

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif : 15 15 15

Châtillon-Saint-Jean

Concert Trio Artisti

Chemin de la chapelle Chapelle des Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-30

Avec Ignace Jang (violon), Antoine renon (violoncelle) et Violeta Coutaz (piano).
Au programme Haydn, Schubert et Beethoven.
  .

Chemin de la chapelle Chapelle des Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 43 02  quatuor.gourmand@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

With Ignace Jang (violin), Antoine renon (cello) and Violeta Coutaz (piano).
Program: Haydn, Schubert and Beethoven.

L’événement Concert Trio Artisti Châtillon-Saint-Jean a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme

À voir aussi à Châtillon-Saint-Jean (Drôme)