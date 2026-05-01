Le Quatuor Gourmand concert aux nouvelles saveurs musicales Chemin de la chapelle Châtillon-Saint-Jean
Le Quatuor Gourmand concert aux nouvelles saveurs musicales Chemin de la chapelle Châtillon-Saint-Jean dimanche 17 mai 2026.
Châtillon-Saint-Jean
Le Quatuor Gourmand concert aux nouvelles saveurs musicales
Chemin de la chapelle Chapelle des Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean Drôme
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-17 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-17 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-17
Le Quatuor Gourmand se sont quatre amis musiciens, une formation très originale, un répertoire éclectique, qui respirent la joie et le plaisir de jouer ensemble. Ce plaisir est communiqué au public lors d’un concert où ils vous attendent nombreux !
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Chemin de la chapelle Chapelle des Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 43 02 quatuor.gourmand@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Quatuor Gourmand are four musician friends, a highly original group with an eclectic repertoire, who breathe the joy and pleasure of playing together. This pleasure is communicated to the public in a concert where they await you in great numbers!
L’événement Le Quatuor Gourmand concert aux nouvelles saveurs musicales Châtillon-Saint-Jean a été mis à jour le 2026-05-10 par Valence Romans Tourisme
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